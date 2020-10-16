Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.43 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.51-0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.