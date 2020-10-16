NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

