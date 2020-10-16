Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 110 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($196.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 119 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

LON NUC opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.44. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 182 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Nucleus Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

