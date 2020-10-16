NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,218,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 149,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

