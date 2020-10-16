Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Nymox Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.35 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 451.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.