NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NYSE:SLQT
|$531.52 million
|$81.15 million
|-120.44
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|$11.04 billion
|$841.34 million
|47.94
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NYSE:SLQT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|7.58%
|21.57%
|7.14%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NYSE:SLQT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NYSE:SLQT
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|297
|924
|1023
|72
|2.38
NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 5.26%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
NYSE:SLQT competitors beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About NYSE:SLQT
