Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $168,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.