Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORKLY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.38. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

