Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $92.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.73.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 310,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 108,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

