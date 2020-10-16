OST (OST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Binance, Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, OST has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $1.29 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00095209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.01411899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149828 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,165,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDCM, Binance, Gate.io, Coinsuper, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.