Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Outotec (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Outotec in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outotec in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outotec presently has an average rating of Buy.

OUKPY stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. Outotec has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides process solutions, technologies, and services for the mining and metallurgical industries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Minerals Processing and Metals Refining. The Minerals Processing segment offers mineral processing solutions, including pre-feasibility studies, and complete plants and life cycle services to mining industry.

