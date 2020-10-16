Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:OM opened at $50.02 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

