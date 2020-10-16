Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE OM opened at $50.02 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

