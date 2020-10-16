Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $50.02 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit