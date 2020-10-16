Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $50.02 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

