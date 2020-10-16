PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.20.

PCAR stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Analyst Recommendations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comments


