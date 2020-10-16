Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.
PTVE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
