Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

PTVE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

In related news, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last quarter.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.