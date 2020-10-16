Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

PTVE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

