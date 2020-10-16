Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

PTVE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

See Also: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit