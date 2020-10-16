Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

