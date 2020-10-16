Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, CEO John T. Mcgrath acquired 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Insiders bought a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 in the last quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

