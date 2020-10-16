Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
PTVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.30.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
