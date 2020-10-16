Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.32.

NYSE PANW opened at $251.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 129,007 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

