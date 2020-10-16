Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.13.

POU traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.47. 544,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,401. The company has a market capitalization of $330.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.95. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.7447773 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

