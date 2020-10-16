Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.94.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 26,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $3,573,656.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,879,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Paylocity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

