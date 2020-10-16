PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.00 on Monday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PC Connection by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PC Connection by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PC Connection by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

