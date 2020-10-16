PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $20.29 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $741.01 million, a P/E ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 93.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 248.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $164,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

