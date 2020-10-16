Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.45.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.