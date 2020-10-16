Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of PBA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit