Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $69.34 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

