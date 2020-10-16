Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

