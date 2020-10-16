Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.10.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

