Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717,069 shares of company stock valued at $174,622,259 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

