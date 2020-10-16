Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FROG. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Frogads alerts:

OTCMKTS FROG opened at $75.01 on Monday. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.15.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frogads stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.