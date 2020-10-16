PIVX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,546.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $20.76 million and approximately $240,546.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Binance, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00028708 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003259 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bisq, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

