Pizza Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $573,293.71 and approximately $35,067.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003836 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.