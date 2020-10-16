Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLT. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $687.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Plantronics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

