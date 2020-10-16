Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Share Price

News articles about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a media sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Morgan Stanley's analysis:

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 899,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,198,397. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

