PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PPD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

PPD stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 37.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $98,475.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PPD by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

