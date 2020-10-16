PumaPay (PMA) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinall, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $406,239.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.04800051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00045755 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinall, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.