Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) has been assigned a C$2.50 target price by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of PGM traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,256. The company has a market cap of $843.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$655,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,727,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,526,794.63. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$236,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,573,800 shares in the company, valued at C$8,450,607.48. Insiders have sold 851,900 shares of company stock worth $2,039,073 in the last ninety days.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

