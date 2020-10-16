QYNO (QNO) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $365.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

