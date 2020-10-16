R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

RCM stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 318,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 448,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

