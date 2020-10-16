Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 target price from Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.
Ascot Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.15. 25,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,988. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of $317.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
