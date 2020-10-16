Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 target price from Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

Ascot Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.15. 25,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,988. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of $317.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

