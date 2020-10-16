Raymond James Analysts Give Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) a $17.00 Price Target

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been given a $17.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 400,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,722,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

