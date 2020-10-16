Raymond James Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

AVTR opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

