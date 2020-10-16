Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$2.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.46.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $494.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.2419355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

