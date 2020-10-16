Raymond James Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a C$21.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

TSE RUS traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.09. The company had a trading volume of 118,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.62.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.5567362 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

