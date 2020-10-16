Raymond James Trims Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $270.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.47.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 158,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

