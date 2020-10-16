Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $60.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

