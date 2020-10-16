Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

