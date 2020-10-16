ReddCoin Trading Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,278.54 or 0.99363976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00583125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00913165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00105660 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004567 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004893 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bisq, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Upbit, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

