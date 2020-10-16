RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

