Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $74.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 63.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.